Prince Harry, William 'will never see eye to eye' as brothers are worlds apart

Prince Harry and William will not be able to put their differences asife as the two are not on the same page.



As discussed by US weekly hosts Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi, the two princes have a lot of friction between them.

During the conversation, Garibaldi said, "Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie made some shocking new claims about the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William.

"He basically said that the two of them are never going to see eye to eye and probably won't get back on track for quite some time.

"This is some shocking news because we always get stories saying they are talking again or things are getting back to normal.

"Omid Scobie pretty much has a direct line to Harry and Meghan and he is pretty much saying Harry and William are not on good terms at all," the host added.

Mulshine agreed saying royal fans would like to see the brothers reconcile. She also commented on whether other royal family members should intervene.

"Isn't it funny how we all just want them to all be friends again? Nobody wants this, didn't Omid also say that no senior royals have stepped in to help them mend fences," Mulshine said.

"To me, that sounds like all the senior royals are also mad at Prince Harry," she concluded.