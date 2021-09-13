Octavia Spencer thinks Britney Spears should ‘make’ Sam Asghari ‘sign a prenup’

Spears revealed she said yes to Asghari popping the question, in a video posted on Sunday

Spears revealed she said yes to Asghari popping the question, in a video posted on Sunday

Spears revealed she said yes to Asghari popping the question, in a video posted on Sunday

Octavia Spencer has lent an advice to Britney Spears after she surprised fans with her engagement news to Sam Asghari.



Congratulating the pop icon, the Oscar winner said, “Make him sign a prenup,” while commenting on Spears engagement video on Instagram.

A fan seconded Spencer's advice, commenting, “CONGRATS!!!!!!! GET A PRE NUP! WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!”

A second fan wrote, “Wishing you the best! Please get a prenup.”

“Get you a bullet proof prenup,” a third person commented. “He should embrace that after all you’ve been through.”

Spears revealed she said yes to Asghari popping the question, in a video posted on Sunday.

The actor’s manager, Brandon Cohen, also confirmed the engagement, telling Us Weekly, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”



Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016.