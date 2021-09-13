Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have a lot riding on their success post-Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face more difficulty in getting their projects going

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's post-Megxit life is posing more challenges for them than they may have been ready to face.



According to Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor and writer of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, the stakes are quite high for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in regards to their Netflix and Spotify projects.

“With these deals, there’s tremendous pressure on Harry and Meghan to deliver and make a success of their life in America,” he told Closer.

“They’ve caused such an uproar—for both the royal family and in the media—that they don’t really have the option of failing. It would be the ultimate humiliation,” he went on to say.

“I’ve reported on Harry since he was a teenager and he was the most popular member of the royal family. And going from that to where he is now must be really hard for him and probably adds to his anger,” he shared.

“It’s worrying to think what Harry has left if his American life fails for him. I don’t think he’ll be welcomed back as a working royal, but he would as a brother, son and grandson,” he added.