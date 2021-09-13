Kim Kardashian slips her famous curves into a cotton ribbed bodysuit in new photoshoot

 
Monday September 13, 2021
Kim's post comes after her trip to New York City with some of her family members

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 13, 2021
Kim Kardashian proved to be a true model as she showcased her stunning curves in new photoshoot, mesmerising  fans with her fashion sense and fit physique.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star continued to take away the breath of her admirers with  her own best advertisement while  promoting her latest SKIMS products in a Sunday Instagram post.

The 40-year-old fashionista appeared to be supermodel  in gorgeous outfit, attracting massive praise   for her choice of dress.

The mother-of-four's post comes after her trip to New York City with some of her family members. The reality star geared up for the Met Gala on September 13.

Kim Kardashian  looked flawless in the shoot as she showed off her go-to glam and breathy pout with her hair down.

Kanye West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian hit just above the thigh in her latest styling session.

