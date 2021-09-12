Victims fear Prince Andrew will ‘hide behind lawyers’ without facing court

Jeffrey Epstein’s victims are developing growing fears surrounding the possibility of Prince Andrew never actually facing the court, and instead, sliding by while hiding behind his lawyers.



This claim has been brought forward by a lawyer representing all of Epstein’s victims, Spencer Kuvin and according to his claim, there are is fear going around his clients that Prince Andrew may never get trialed for his involvement with Epstein.

He was quoted telling The Mirror, “The victims I represent don’t believe Andrew will ever be held accountable for his actions.”

“The justice system will never hold him accountable. There is no chance of getting Andrew to court, but he absolutely should be tried in the court of public opinion and that’s what this process is doing very successfully.”