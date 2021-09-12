Lana Del Rey announces social media hiatus in favor of ‘other jobs’

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently shocked fans with her social media announcement.

The singer announced her plans in an Instagram video where she went “on the record” and addressed her plans.

She was also be heard saying, “Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts. That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

She also went on to add, “I wanna say a heartfelt, just, thank you for continuing to see me through the music. It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust."



Before concluding her announcement she added, "For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests.”