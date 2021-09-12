



'Jungle Cruise’: Dwayne Johnson’s starrer film gears up for release in Indian theatres

The Disney film Jungle Cruise is all set to hit Indian theatres on September 24 in different languages ranging from Tamil, Hindi and Telugu as an animated poster was shared on social media.



The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in lead roles.

The poster of the film showcased Dwayne carrying a torch while Emily was spotted holding up a lantern.

Jungle Cruise is rated as one of the most costly films due to its whopping budget of USD 200 million.

It was released in the USA on July 30 and gained mixed reviews from both critics and the audience.

For those unversed, Dwayne Johnson was the first one to join the cast in 2015 while the others joined very late in 2018.

The Jaume Collet-Serra directorial taken from a screenplay is set to pave its way to success in India.