Nadia Hussain wants women to be aware of their rights in marriage: Here's what she said

Nadia Hussain wants women to be aware of their rights in marriage





Nadia Hussain expressed her desire to educate women on the Islamic Nikah nama rights in the bond of marriage as she shared a video on social media.



Nadia urged all the women to pay close heed to CLAUSE 18 of their Nikah nama before signing it blindly.

The CLAUSE 18 consists of rights granted by a man to his wife wherein she is allowed to take a divorce whenever it is deemed necessary, according to conditions stated in the paper.

Taking to IG, Nadia Hussain shared a close snapshot of the CLAUSE and captioned it, “ALL WOMEN SHOULD KNOW ABOUT CLAUSE 18 of the nikahnama and DO NOT GET IT CROSSED OUT WITHOUT YOUR PERMISSION OR KNOWLEDGE!!!”

The famed makeup artist did not wish to create any ill feelings regarding the matter but just wanted women to know their rights in case they ended up in a toxic marriage.







