Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are taking time off in Dubai

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are taking time off in Dubai

'All I Ever Need Is You': Ayeza Khan shared PDA-filled photos with Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan is confessing her immense love for her husband Danish Taimoor in her latest social media update.

The family of four, that jetted off on a vacation overseas, is cherishing precious moments together.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Ayeza shared a PDA-filled photo with Danish, deeming him the only person she ever needs. The Meherposh duo donned pink and black outfits for the camera.

"All I Ever Need Is You," she captioned alongside the photo.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set off from the country last week for a family getaway along with their kids Hoorain and Rayyan. The couple began their trip with a short stay in Dubai where they also crossed paths with Indian singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Ayeza also documented the meet on her Instagram.



Take a look:







