'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features superstar Aamir Khan in the lead roles

Kareena Kapoor resumes shooting of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has resumed shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha nearly seven months after the birth of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021.



Kareena turned to Instagram Stories and shared her stunning photos from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha to confirm she is back to work.

Sharing the pictures from her vanity van, the actress captioned the photo “Laal Singh Chaddha” followed by a heart emoticon.

She captioned the other photo “Back with my loves” followed by a heart emoji.

In the adorable photos, Kareena can be seen getting her makeup done by her team.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also features superstar Aamir Khan in the lead roles.

The film is set to release in theaters in December this year.