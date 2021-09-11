Prince Andrew's lawyers plan to boycott court hearing on Monday: report

Prince Andrew has been served papers from Virginia Giuffre's lawyers concerning civil case allegations of rape and sexual assault

According to a report in the UK's Express Daily, lawyers for the Prince do not accept the papers were properly served to him.

The publication, while quoting a report, said they plan to boycott a court hearing on Monday and hope to get the civil case of rape and sexual assault thrown out on a technicality.



Virginia Giuffre's process server has confirmed that Prince Andrew was served lawsuit papers at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor via head of security on Aug 27.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan is scheduled to hold an initial pretrial conference on Sept 13.

In a complaint filed in New York federal court, Virginia Giuffre claims the prince “committed sexual assault and battery” against her when she was 17, causing “severe and lasting” damage.

The prince said in a 2019 interview with the BBC that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and denied her claim of sexual abuse.

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, who Manhattan federal prosecutors charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.