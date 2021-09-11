Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘racing against the clock’ over Spotify contract

Experts suggest Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are under pressure to ‘make six shows by the end of the year’

The tight timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Spotify contract has experts concerned since they have yet to make ‘six shows by the end of the year’.

This claim has been brought forward by Former Metro royal correspondent Neil Sean and during his interview with the Daily News Show he was quoted saying, “A lot of people are now saying have they been dumped from that particular deal.” (sic)

He also went on to add, “The deal itself, you don't get all the money upfront. What you do is receive a substantial advance payment.”

“What a lot of people don't know about Harry and Meghan's deal with Spotify was and is a development deal. A development deal is a lot different than a mega signing. They say we'll help you, guide you and co-produce it with you if you desire and then Spotify will decide what they do and don't like.”

“Nine months down the track we haven't seen much so one would question exactly what do or don't like. In defence of Harry and Meghan, they've had a very busy few months as they welcome their brand new daughter Lilibet.”

Before concluding he added, “What we can tell you first here on the show is Spotify itself is looking to see product before the end of the year, particularly a six-part series they hope to start prior to the festive season.”