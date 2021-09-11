Kim Kardashian ‘torn’ over upcoming official split from Kanye West

Star Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘torn up’ about her pending split from her husband of nearly seven whole years Kanye West.
This claim has been made by a source close to OK! Magazine and according to their findings, the couple is having a few second thoughts about ending their marriage, on both sides.
This news comes shortly after an E! News source admitted, “They are always going to be a family and family unit. She feels like it’s in the kids’ best interest to all have the same last name.”
Many believe even the Donda album appearance was just Kanye’s way towards a possible reconciliation since he “was dead set on Kim playing a big role in his album release, and it didn’t take much persuading to get her on board. It’s not just because he sees her as his muse. It’s obvious he’s trying to get Kim to [reconcile].”
Success at Venice has become a key launchpad for Academy Award campaigns in recent years
'I loved swapping the cloak for a horse,' said Benedict Cumberbatch
Queen Elizabeth says “My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory".
Jennifer Aniston who has been on the show a total of 19 times, is one of the last few guests of Ellen
The Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, will be awarded on Saturday.
Jessica Alba said she felt “empowered” only after she allowed herself to feel that way