Britney Spears, Sam Asghari spark engagement buzz: Find out the truth

A source said Asghari plans to propose Spears and the two want to tie the knot very soon

Britney Spears' fans believed she and Sam Asghari have gotten engaged after a cryptic post was uploaded on his Instagram.



Asghari took down a snap from his account depicting rings, saying it was hacked.



However, a number of fan accounts and outlets captured the initial image of the ring when it was posted.

Deleting the picture, Asghari quickly clarified, “account got hacked and was Photoshopped — calm down everyone,” as reported by TMZ.

Earlier, Asghari was spotted ring-shopping at Cartier in Beverly Hills last week. A source even said that he plans to propose Spears and the two want to tie the knot very soon.

“Britney and Sam are not engaged yet, but he has been talking about popping the question more and more lately,” a source told Page Six.

“Sam wants to spoil Britney with a very special, over-the-top and meaningful proposal when the time is right. He dreams of one day becoming a dad too, and Britney, of course, has always wanted to have more kids, especially now that hers are getting older," the insider said.