Kim Kardashian having sympathy pains after son Saint breaks arm

Kim Kardashian said she is experiencing feeling the pain of her little one, Saint, after he had an arm injury.
In an Instagram Story, Kim posted a picture of her son he was seen sitting in a wheelchair at the hospital while getting iced on the injury.
The post was followed by a shot of the boy cradling his hurt arm after the cast had been set.
"Who do you think cried more today?," Kim captioned the post. "My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok."
On the photo of Saint wearing a cast on his arm, she wrote, "Poor baby," adding a weary face emoji.
Kim has not shared details yet as to how her son broke his arm.
Saint is one of four children Kim shares with ex Kanye West, along with North West, 8, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.
