Kailyn Lowry says she's sorry to Demi Lovato for using their wrong pronouns

Lowry asked Lovato to 'be patient because I want to do this right, and I want to get everyone's pronouns correctly'

Kailyn Lowry has come clean to Demi Lovato for misgendering them accidentally.



In an Instagram Story on Thursday, Lowry apologised to the pop icon and said she will "do better moving forward" for using their wrong pronouns on this week's episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.



"So, I really just came on here to apologize and say, moving forward, I want to do better," Lowry began.

"I want to respect people and what their pronouns are and truly just ask people, moving forward," she added.

She asked Lovato to "be patient because I want to do this right, and I want to get everyone's pronouns correctly." Lowry used "she/her" pronouns to describe Lovato instead of the singer's preferred "they/them."

Lowry went on to say she had to correct her ex Chris Lopez over her own gender pronouns. "I think it was yesterday or the day before, I got on here to correct Chris on my pronouns. My pronouns are 'she' and 'her,' " she explained.