Meghan Markle would have been very close to Princess Diana, former astrologer says

Meghan Markle would have gotten along very well with mother-in-law Princess Diana, former astrologer Debbie Frank predicted.
In a conversation with OK! Magazine, Frank revealed, "Diana liked people who were themselves, who were real, and she would really have warmed to Meghan.
“They would have made a strong connection. There's something about Meghan that is a bit vulnerable but expressive too, and Diana would have related to that.”
In 2018, Frank also drew comparisons between Diana and Meghan by predicting the latter's struggles.
She said, “Diana ended up being very isolated in the royal family, and likewise Meghan won't have family close by.
“If she's having a tough time, she won’t have any immediate supporters so needs to form her own support network.
“It's hard marrying into the Royal Family, there's tradition and protocol and hoops to jump through, it's an enormous undertaking," the astrology expert concluded.
