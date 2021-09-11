Queen Elizabeth says “My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory".

Queen Elizabeth sends message to US President on 20th anniversary of 9/11

British Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday sent her message to the President of the United States on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.



The Queen’s message was shared on the official Instagram handle of the Royal family.

The statement reads: “As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers- and those of my family and the entire nation remains with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.”

Queen’s throwback photo from her 2010 visit to the World Trade Center was also shared with the statement.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild. Elizabeth R”.

The statement was shared with caption “The Queen’s message to the President of the United States on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 11th September 2001.”



