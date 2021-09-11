Kendall Jenner appears to be a style queen as she joins Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk at NYFW

Kendall Jenner rocked a fur-lined mini dress and tights as the model stepped out during New York Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old fashionista took New York Fashion Week by storm alongside the likes of models Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star put on an eye-catching display as she stepped out in the Big Apple on Friday evening, showcasing her lean legs in a black fur-lined mini dress.

The much-oved supermodel put on an eye-catching display as she strolled out of her NYC hotel in some semi-sheer tights and a pair of black open-toed kitten heels.

Kylie Jenner's sister gave a perfect look to her brunette hair. She styled them in voluminous curls that flowed behind her as she walked.

Kendall Jenner, who is one of the highest-paid models in the world, accentuated her sultry stare with a bit of eye makeup, while keeping the rest of her face concealed behind a face mask.