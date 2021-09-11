Arafat Mazhar’s short film ‘Swipe’ bags international award

The filmmaker Arafat Mazhar took to his Instagram and shared the news that his short film titled Swipe has won special jury award at Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Mazhar wrote, “@swipethefilm makes it to AnimaFest selection. I'm a bag of every emotion possible. seeing my name as a film maked alongside oscar nominated film makers.”

He added, “I'm extremely proud of what this film has achieved with its community engagement. reading the comments to get a sense of how this moved so many. I'm still processing this bit where our first festival announcement is the 2nd oldest animated film festival. and an oscar qualifying one at that. I'm grateful to the community of animation fans from all over the country who send messages of love and support.”

The filmmaker further added, “As the only selection from the region, Swipe will be representing Pakistan and South Asia at this year's festival. We believe Swipe is the first ever Pakistani film to qualify for @animafestzg - We could not be prouder of the whole team and thank all of you for your constant love and support. special shout out to dynamic duo of @haseeb.rehmaan and @rastisthirdact.”



The film is hand-painted animated which is made by 20 storytellers, animators, actors and musicians over the period of a year.

The description of the film reads, “Swipe is our attempt at confronting a growing crisis resulting from a culmination of the nexus of technology, extremism and fascism. At the heart of this story, is a confrontation with increasingly hostile, alienating, divisive circumstances and a plea for greater empathy, before it’s too late.”

The short film has been directed and produced by Mazhar and co-produced by Rasti Farooq.