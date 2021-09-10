Akshay Kumar leaves for UK with family after mother’s death

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reportedly left for UK to complete shooting of his upcoming film Cinderella two days after his mother Aruna Bhatia death.



The Sooryavanshi actor was spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Twinkle Khanna, and their children Aarav and Nitara on Friday afternoon.

Akshay had arrived in Mumbai after his mother was admitted to ICU. He was shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella in London.

On Wednesday, the actor shared the news of mother’s death on social media.

He tweeted “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period.”



