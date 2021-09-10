Kristen Stewart reveals Diana gave her green signal to portray her on-screen

Stewart said she could feel the presence of Princess Diana on the set of 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart believes Princess Diana gave her go-ahead to play her on-screen in Spencer.



The actress said although she never had a paranormal encounter in life before, she could feel the late royal's presence on the movie set.

While speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Stewart said, "I felt some spooky, spiritual feelings making this movie. Even if I was just fantasizing."

"I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off. It’s scary to tell a story about someone who’s not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing," she added.

Stewart then described the Princess of Wales as a 'live wire.'

“Any picture or interview I’ve ever seen of her, there’s an explosive, ground-shaking quality to her that I always feel like you never really know what’s going to happen," she said.

"Even when she’s walking the red carpet, it just feels a little bit scary. That could be projection, because we all know what happened. But she just has this feral cat feel. So I wanted to convey that. There’s no way to plan chaos. You just have to fall into it," Stewart concluded.