Nicki Minaj's husband pleads guilty over failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has pleaded guilty to failure over registering as sex offender in California.
As reported by PEOPLE, the rapper's husband pleaded guilty during a virtual appearance in District Court for the Central District of California, as shown in court documents.
Accused of rape, Petty now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.
His sentencing has been scheduled for January 24, 2022.
In March 2020, the 43-year-old was taken into custody after being indicted for failure to register as a sex offender.
At the time, he pleaded not guilty and posted $100,000 bail, according to records accessed by the outlet.
Petty is supposed to register as sex offender after court found him guilty of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995.
He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months, but spent four years in prison and was ultimately released.
Moreover, he is a level two registered offender in New York, which means he's considered a "moderate risk of repeat offense."