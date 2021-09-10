Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam appeared on 'Dance Deewane 3' to promote their new film 'Bhoot Police'

Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez latest dance video wins hearts: Watch

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit shook a leg with Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam on the sets of Dance Deewane 3, and the video of their dance has set the internet on fire.



Madhuri turned to Instagram and shared the dance video from the sets.

She posted the video with caption in Hindi which reads: ‘I removed the Carnatic embroidery with silk lines and red threads and put my hand on my sari!”

In the video clip, the Tezaab actor, Jacqueline and Yami can be seen dancing their hearts out on Asha Bhosle’s Marathi song Reshmachya Reghani.



The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

Jacqueline and Yami Gautam appeared on Dance Deewane 3 to promote their new film Bhoot Police, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.