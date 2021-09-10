Amelia Hamlin, Paris and Nicky Hilton ooze glamour in styling session at NYFW

Amelia Hamlin and other stars showed ff their grace during New York Fashion Week

Amelia Hamlin and other stars showed ff their grace during New York Fashion Week

Amelia Hamlin, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton along with other showbiz stars hit the at the REVOLVE Gallery during ongoing New York Fashion Week .

NYFW is currently underway, allowing the industry's biggest designers and brands to display their Spring Summer 2022 collections.



Among others, Amelia Hamlin, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton arrived to attend day one of the REVOLVE Gallery Private Event held at Hudson Yards in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.



Amelia turned heads with her chic appearance in a skimpy black bodysuit paired with a low-rise midi skirt.

The 20-year-old model, who reportedly split from her 38-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick, completed her NYFW ensemble with a pair of strappy black sandals.

On the other hand, Paris Hilton and her younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild modeled dueling looks to attract massive applause from the people.



Paris, 40, dropped jaws as she rocked enviably tiny waist in a highly-waisted vinyl skirt with a built-in corset. She styled her statement-making skirt with an elegant velvet off-the-shoulder top and a pair of opaque black tights. While, Nicky slipped her slender frame into a mustard off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves and ribbed fabric.