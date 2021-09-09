Jennifer Lopez to join Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet

The couple on Thursday arrived in Venice

Jennifer Lopez would join Ben Affleck on the Venice Film Festival 's red carpet on Friday evening.



The couple arrived for the festival on Thursday, getting into a water taxi to be whizzed off to their luxury hotel in the lagoon city.



According to Reuters, Affleck is in Venice for the festival premiere of Ridley Scott's medieval epic "The Last Duel", which also stars his close friend Matt Damon.

Once in the water taxi the couple had a brief cuddle as Affleck put his arm around Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer", have recently rekindled their romance after almost 20 years.

