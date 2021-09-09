Lorde sheds light on her fears over ‘not being built for the pop star life’

Lorde weighs in on her fears surrounding the ‘intensity’ that follows the life of a pop star

Singer-songwriter recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her personal fears surrounding the intensity that follows living in the public eye.

The singer wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid during her interview with Vogue magazine.



There she claimed, “I'm great at my job, but I'm not sure I'm the man for the job. I'm a highly sensitive person. I'm not built for pop star life.”

“To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I'm not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar.”

She also went on to say, “For whatever reason people have allowed me to say, okay, I'm going to come and do the thing— do the shoot, do the red carpet, speak to the journalists, put the music out — and when I've done it to the point of total exhaustion when I have completely quenched that thirst — I'm going to go home, and you're not going to see me for two or three or four years.”

Before concluding she added, “I'll be doing the other thing, which is being there for every single birthday and dinner party and cooking every single meal and going on every single walk and taking every single bath. And when I've done that, and I'm like, all right, that's enough of that for a little while, I'll come back again.”