



Venice Film Festival 2021: Jamie Lee Curtis held in high esteem on receiving Golden Lion Honorary Award

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis received the Golden Lion Honorary Award for recognition of her great work in the industry at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 8.



The Golden Lion Honorary Award is regarded as the most respected award in the cinema industry. Jamie’s recognition was credited on receiving this highly acclaimed award for her lifetime achievement.

Jamie made significant contributions to the industry especially in regards to her legendary role as Laurie Strode in the horror film, Halloween Kills.

The decisions were made by the Biennale di Venezia's board of directors and the festival's director, Alberto Barbera.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Jamie said, "I am incredibly humbled to be honoured in this way by the Venice International Film Festival. It seems impossible to me that I’ve been in this industry long enough to be receiving Lifetime Achievement recognition, and to have it happen now, with Halloween Kills, is particularly meaningful to me."

The festival is claimed to be held between September 1 and 11.