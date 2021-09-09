Amna Ilyas poses for happy picture at Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s mayun

Popular Pakistani showbiz actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are all set to say their wedding vows as their glamorous wedding festivities are under way. The couple celebrated their star-studded mayun ceremony on Wednesday night and the guest list included some popular celebrities, who were seen having a good time along with the soon-to-be wed couple.

Marking her beautiful and glamorous appearance in the mayun, famed Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas wished her heartiest blessings to the soon-to-be wed couple.





Sharing the adorable picture on the Instagram handle, the Baaji famed actress captioned the post as, “Hamesha khush raho @minalkhan.official @ahsanmohsinikramofficial Aur @imareebahabib you are next! #minalwedsahsan.”

The actress also tagged the bride and groom and her showbiz colleague Areeba Habib in the happy picture.

The lovebirds, Minal and Ahsan, both pulled off stunning yellow outfits for the day. The two also struck PDA-filled poses, declaring their love for each other.







