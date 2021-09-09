Miley Cyrus says she thought she’d ‘die single’ after Liam Hemsworth divorce

Vocal powerhouse Miley Cyrus is detailing how she decided to change her life after losing her house and how she coped with her heartbreak after splitting with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.



The Hannah Montana actor, 28, talked about about rebuilding her life ever since she lost her Malibu home in 2018 due to a devastating fire, when she was in a relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

Prior to her performance of Janis Joplin’s Maybe, Cyrus delivered a moving speech, saying: “This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life, and the things that I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain.”

“Even though sometimes it feels like we have to start from nothing, like with the house fire, and completely rebuild. That fire was almost three years ago and I’m just feeling like I’m starting to find my stability now,” she shared.

The singer further said that she wants “everyone to be patient” and added that “nothing worth anything happens overnight, it takes a lot of [expletive] effort and resilience [to] rebuild a stable foundation.”

“I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner. If I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night. But then this was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music [which] is the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at the time,” she added.

“I’m just so fortunate to call myself a musician and I never want that to be removed from my life because it’s what fuels me. I want to thank you guys for giving me this platform to do what I love for the people that I love, which are all of you,” Cyrus said, as she concluded the message.