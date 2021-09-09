Prince William, Prince Harry set to reunite to honour Prince Philip in BBC special

Princes William and Harry will be coming in front of the camera to talk about Prince Philip

Prince William and Prince Harry are reuniting once more to remember the late Prince Philip in a special program.



Titled Prince Philip: The Family Remembers, the BBC-produced televised documentary will bring the royal family in front of the camera as all eight of the Queen’s grandchildren are set to pay homage to their late grandpa.

An official press release confirmed the news and detailed that the special program began its production before the Duke of Edinburgh breathed his last in April.

The program has been described as a “unique portrait of the longest-serving consort in royal history” with “poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer.”

As per Harper’s Bazaar, the televised event will not feature the wives of Prince William and Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.