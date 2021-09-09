Bob Odenkirk resumes filming for ‘Better Call Saul’ after recovering from heart attack

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to hospital due to "a heart-related incident" while filming in New Mexico in August

Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk is back on his feet after suffering from a heart attack, as he resumed filming for Better Call Saul on Wednesday.

The Breaking Bad star, 58, shared a photo of him on Twitter as he went back on set and expressed his happiness at being able to resume filming for the show.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people,” he wrote, alongside a photo of him sitting in a makeup chair on set.

“BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!” he added.

The actor was filming the final season of the show in which he plays luckless protagonist Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer and conman who transitions to an eventually prominent defense attorney under the name Saul Goodman.

The show is a spin-off of critically acclaimed Breaking Bad, widely regarded as one of the greatest television series ever made.

In that show, Odenkirk plays the lawyer for schoolteacher turned drug dealer Walter White.