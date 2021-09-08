Meghan Markle and Harry's royal Instagram account sees a drop in number of followers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex account is no longer used by the US-based couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex account is no longer used by the US-based couple

While Prince William and Kate Middleton's popularity continues to grown on social media, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost thousands of followers on Instagram .

The couple's Instagram account "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" which had 10.3 million followers in March is now being followed by 10 million people.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton have crossed 13 million followers on the Facebook owned app.

Harry and Meghan have not used their royal social media accounts since March this year.

The couple continue to draw criticism for their media interactions in US where they are settled after stepping down from their royal duties