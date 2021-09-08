Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s popularity ‘waning in a dramatic way’ after Megxit: report

Experts recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the sudden popularity plummet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing since their move to the US.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.



During her interview with GB News, she was quoted saying, “They're causing a lot of trouble, not only over there but over here too.”

“And while I would have told you after the Oprah interview that the support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was huge, I will say over the last few months people are starting to see that not all of those accusations were correct.”

“Younger people still clamour to them and it's really still the older people who are focused on common sense, that do understand tradition, that are aware of the history, that are starting to think perhaps the Duke and Duchess don't have the best intentions when it comes to their relationship with the Royal Family.”