‘Blue’s Clues’ star Steve Burns melts hearts with emotional return: '90’s kids I’m proud of you’

Blue’s Clues star Steve Burns recently published a video on social media gushing over his former fan base and the trials and tribulations they have overcome in their life journey, from ‘clues’ to “student loans, and jobs and families.”

The video has been posted to Twitter and has overtaken the Nick Jr. official page.

Almost immediately fans also started to flock to the video tribute and gushed over Burns’ loving demeanor and candor.

In the video, he started off by saying, “You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue, and find clues, and talk to Mr. Salt, and freak out about the mail, and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news… I'm leaving.”

“I just kinda got up and went to college. And that was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

“And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.”

Check it out below:



