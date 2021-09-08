Bhoot Police’: Saif-Arjun starrer release preponed: report

Sources weigh in on 'Bhoot Police's decison to postpone the release

Sources weigh in on 'Bhoot Police's decison to postpone the release

Bhoot Police’: Saif-Arjun starrer preponed for release

The film Bhoot Police has come to face some major issues with its release date and is now scheduled to release on September 10, a week earlier than its previous date, as reported by sources.



Bhoot Police features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of the poster with details regarding its release date.

He captioned the picture with the words, "Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @disneyplushotstarvip. Stay tuned!"



Check it out below:

The story is based on a large group of ghost hunters and their interesting and hilarious adventures in the process of accomplishing their work.



Fans were in a state of frenzy over the preponement of the much-awaited film.

These famed actors would now be spotted in a completely different avatar, far from the usual romance, to a completely different horror mystery genre.