Kate Middleton, Prince William to revolutionise monarchy? Palace staffers weigh in

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the perfect pair to give the monarchy a modern twist.

Royal staffers believe this is because they both belong to diverse backgrounds.

"They are bringing to the party different means of achieving the whole," Kate and William's former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton told PEOPLE Royals.

"He has the experience of knowing where the institution sits and seeing it evolve," continued Lowther-Pinkerton. "The Duchess brings this pragmatic awareness of what it's like to be from a decent, down-to-earth family."

Meanwhile, a former staffer said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are focusing on initiatives from mental health and parenting to climate change.

They "are playing a really important role in finding a point of connection for a different range of subjects that the family hasn't always connected with," said the staffer.

With Harry and Meghan no longer in the royal fold, Kate and William will shine when their time comes.

"Thank God they've got each other and the training that they've had," said Lowther-Pinkerton. "They have a solid bond through these last 10 years. If you had scoured the realm you couldn't have got a better pair, frankly."