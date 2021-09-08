Palace shocked over Meghan and Harry offering to bring Lilibet to UK

After making serious allegations against the royal family, there have been 'olive branch' calls to the palace

Buckingham Palace has expressed extreme shock over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offering to bring their daughter Lilibet to the UK and have her christening at the Windsor Castle.



After making serious allegations against the royal family, there have also reportedly been several "olive branch" calls to the palace after the fallout from the Oprah interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked the Queen if they can fly in so Lilibet, who's just four months old, so she can meet her.

"Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year," a royal source said.



“Her Majesty’s staff have not responded so far. In fact there has also been discussion about Christmas — and whether an invitation should be sent to Harry and Meghan, after they spurned one last year," the insider added.



This would be Harry's third visit to the UK and Meghan's first since they departed the royal family.