Caitlyn Jenner says she wants no help from her celebrity family for gubernatorial run

Caitlyn Jenner said she has made sure to keep her political life separate from her family life

Caitlyn Jenner said she has made sure to keep her political life separate from her family life

Caitlyn Jenner said she has made sure to keep her political life separate from her family life

American Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her California gubernatorial run and how she is seeking no help from her famous family.

During an interview on California Rebel Base podcast, the 71-year-old told co-host Steve Hilton about how she has made sure to keep her political life separate from her family life.

She went on to detail that she does not wish for her Republican status coming in the way of giving negative publicity to any of the KarJenner brands, which could be a possibility if her famous children decide to publicly endorse her.

“I called up each one of them and said, ‘Hey, this is what I’m looking to do,’ and I said, ‘I want you guys out of it,'” she said.

“I told my kids, when you do something like this it’s not just me making decisions. Obviously, I come first on the decision-making but then really the influencing and — I don’t know if you know, but I have a very high-profile family,” Jenner shared.

“You know, politics can be a dirty business and they have brands, they have all the other things that they’re doing, they have companies that they’re doing.”

“[I told them] I don’t want you involved, I don’t want one dime, I don’t want one tweet, one Instagram post. I said ‘just stay out of it,'” she added.