The Rock pays tribute to 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams

Dwayne Johnson on Monday tribute to actor Michael K. Williams who died at the age of 54.



Williams, who played the character Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire," was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday.



"You’ll be missed, brother. A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend," The Rock said on Instagram while sharing a picture of the actor.

He added, "Strength, mana & love to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time. Go rest high."

Meanwhile, Lieutenant John Grimpel, a NYPD spokesman, said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)emergency phone call to emergency operators.



Williams, who received a 2021 Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, also found fame for his role in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.



The NYPD said there was an "ongoing investigation" into Williams's death and that the New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death at a later time.



