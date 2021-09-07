Nakuul Mehta’s blue-eyed son Sufi being compared with Taimur Ali Khan

Netizens started comparing Nakuul Mehta’s blue-eyed son Sufi with Taimur Ali Khan, the first son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Nakuul and wife Jankee Parekh welcomed their first baby Sufi in February this year and shared the first glimpse of their son recently.

On September 3, Nakuul took to Instagram and shared a sweet video of his son to introduce him to the world.

He wrote “Hi, I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It’s so nice to finally meet you.”

“P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf ‘cause I got cool things to do! @babysufim,” the actor said.



Shortly after he posted the sweet video clip of Sufi, netizens started comparing him with Taimur Ali Khan, the first son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

One fan commented ‘'Taimur ko takkar dene aagya'