Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook seemed happy, source says split came as a shock

'The split seems very sudden. It's pretty shocking,' said a source close to the couple

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook seemed very happy with each other, till the beginning of summer.



The couple's close pals have said their divorce was totally unexpected.

"In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl," an insider revealed.



"They were affectionate and seemed great. The split seems very sudden. It's pretty shocking," added the insider.

Cuoco and Cook started dating in 2016 and had a stunning wedding in 2018.

However, they said in a joint statement on September 3. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they told PEOPLE.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the former couple concluded.