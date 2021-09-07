Netflix bosses oblivious to Harry and Meghan's upcoming projects

Omid Scobie said he talked to Netflix executives who said Meghan and Harry had a number of projects in the pipeline

The higher-ups at Netflix have no clue what projects Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working on.



Royal author Omid Scobie said he talked to Netflix executives, who had hinted that the couple had a number of projects in the pipeline.

He told the podcast Royally Obsessed: "All that was said to me was 'oh man, you don't even know the half of what they're working on. They are aiming so high'.

"I think one thing that may surprise at some point and this is just my own guess is where we're going to hear some sort of movie announcement.

"It's only a matter of time before they have acquired the rights to a really incredible story that they're able to bring to life through a movie or a television drama.

"We've heard a lot about the non-scripted work but there is that whole side of the production company that is scripted.

"It's only a matter of time before that comes to life and I think that's really exciting because it's a side of them we've never seen or heard of before but one they're really eager to get into.

"Being able to step into Hollywood a little bit but try and do it in a much more impactful and socially conscious way.

"That's going to be really interesting to me," Scobie concluded.