Prince William, Kate’s foundation to focus on diversity after Meghan’s racism claims

The extensive report on Kate and William's charity digs deep into the charity and its finances from January to December 2020

The extensive report on Kate and William's charity digs deep into the charity and its finances from January to December 2020

Kate Middleton and Prince William are shifting their focus towards diversity in light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's racism claims.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charity Royal Foundation’s 2020 trustees’ report, the two are pushing for more diversity and are looking to make inclusion their focus in the future.

“The Royal Foundation remains committed to equality and diversity and to ensuring a positive, safe and respectful environment which promotes the wellbeing and dignity of its employees, applicants, partners, suppliers and those whose interests it represents,” the 44-page report states.

The extensive report digs deep into the charity and its finances from January to December 2020.

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in March this year that concern were raised about their then-unborn son Archie’s skin colour by a royal family member.

“That conversation I’m never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward; I was a bit shocked,” Harry had told Oprah.