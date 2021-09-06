Olivia Munn sheds light on ongoing struggles with accepting public perception

Olivia Munn recently highlighted some of her biggest struggles with learning to accept ‘public perception’.



Munn reflected upon the unfair perceptions she has to deal with, in regards to her public vs. personal self and admitted to Entertainment Tonight, “What I have probably struggled with more is perception versus reality.”

“There's a lot of people who see you one way and no matter how much good you try to do in the world, or no matter who you are or what your friends know of you, there is a perception that is put onto you and that does become your reality in some ways.”

“The mental health aspect is probably the most important because we think about getting your facials or getting your hair done. And yeah it does make you feel better, but truly what really needs a lot of care is how do you take care of your own heart and your mind?”