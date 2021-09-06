 
Monday September 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Monday, Sep 06, 2021
Selena Gomez shares her personal definition of ‘good actors’

Selena Gomez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and weighed in on her personal definition of a ‘good actor’.

The singer got candid during her interview with OK! Magazine and was also quoted saying, “To be honest I don't know if I'm a good actor. I just do my job and hope I can live up to these incredible people.”

Before concluding she admitted, “I will say, though, that I learned a lot from the first episode to the end. I even joked to [co-creator] John [Hoffman] that I wished I could redo the first episode because I felt I had developed a lot.”

