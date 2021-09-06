Selena Gomez shares her personal definition of ‘good actors’

Selena Gomez weighs in on her thoughts regarding what makes a ‘good actor’

Selena Gomez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and weighed in on her personal definition of a ‘good actor’.

The singer got candid during her interview with OK! Magazine and was also quoted saying, “To be honest I don't know if I'm a good actor. I just do my job and hope I can live up to these incredible people.”

Before concluding she admitted, “I will say, though, that I learned a lot from the first episode to the end. I even joked to [co-creator] John [Hoffman] that I wished I could redo the first episode because I felt I had developed a lot.”