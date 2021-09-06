Prince William stuck ‘shouldering everything’ for Prince Harry after Megxit

Prince William has reportedly been shouldering the entire burden of royal life for Prince Harry’s sake

Prince William has reportedly been ‘shouldering everything’ for Prince Harry’s sake ever since he left royal life.



The claim has been brought forward by the author of the book, Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

While drawing parallels he told Express, “There is always this tension between the dutiful royals and the rogue royals.”0

“Bertie [George VI] stepped up to the mark for the Duke of Windsor when he was younger, and William is having to shoulder everything for Harry.”

“They’re two very different characters even though they’ve had the same upbringing. So that’s why you can’t really blame the upbringing.”

King Edward VIII, the Duke of Windsor, became Britain’s shortest-serving monarch with a reign of just 326 days after he abdicated the throne in 1936.”