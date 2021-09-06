Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘looking forward’ to meeting with Queen: source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking forward to their upcoming meeting with Queen Elizabeth.



The claim has been made by a source close to The Sun and according to their findings, the Sussex’s will be flying to the UK ‘very soon’ for Lilibet’s christening.

The insider also told the outlet, “Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year.”

The same insider also admitted that the Queen “is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie. But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened.”

“Her Majesty’s staff have not responded so far,” however. “In fact, there has also been discussion about Christmas — and whether an invitation should be sent to Harry and Meghan after they spurned one last year.”