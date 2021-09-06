Piers Morgan incurs head injury while ‘escaping’ Prince Harry’s ceremony speech

Piers Morgan injures his head while attempting to ‘escape’ a speech by Prince Harry at a recent award ceremony

Piers Morgan ended up injuring his head while trying to ‘escape from’ Prince Harry’s award ceremony speech.



Piers addressed the incident himself and started off by telling the Daily Mail, “As I left, I could hear Harry lecturing the audience about the danger of ‘misinformation’ and ‘peddling lies’, without a shred of self-awareness.”



“Then, as I reached the exit, still staring proudly at my phone, I walked straight into a large plate-glass window, banging my head so hard and loudly against it that concerned security guards rushed over to check I was OK.”

Before concluding he added, 5“I reeled back in agony, semi-concussed and with a cut opening above my right eye, only to see Harry’s massive head filling a nearby screen. He was smirking right at me.”