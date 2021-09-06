Chrissy Teigen resorts to giving celebrity pals ‘lavishing’ gifts amid bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen has reportedly started resorting to gifting celebrity ‘lavish’ gifts’ following her bullying scandal.

This claim has been brought forward by a source close to OK! Magazine and according to their findings, the cookbook author is currently in a high stakes situation.



According to sources, the star is attempting to win over a large chunk of Hollywood’s inner circle by “lavishing them with gifts and laying on the compliments.”

For those unversed, trouble started for the star once a series of past mean-spirited tweets were unearthed by netizens.

The tweets detailed the alleged bullying Teigen subjected, then, 16-year-old Courtney Stodden to, before they came out as non-binary.